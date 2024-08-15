Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $591,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,331 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.96. 584,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,478. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

