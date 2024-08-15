Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $679,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $261,312,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,644,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,547,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 293,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of SEDG traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $169.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

