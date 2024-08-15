Ballew Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VOO traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $508.29. 4,273,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

