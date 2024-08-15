Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,900 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
BNMDF stock remained flat at $10.45 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $10.45.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
