Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,900 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

BNMDF stock remained flat at $10.45 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.