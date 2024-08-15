Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.88

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 5343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

