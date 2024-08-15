Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the July 15th total of 781,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.9 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of BBAJF traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,302. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

