Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the July 15th total of 781,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.9 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of BBAJF traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,302. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Walmart Stock: Buy the Rip or Wait for the Dip?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks to Buy for a Soft Landing, If There Is One
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.