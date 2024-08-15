Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 8.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 100.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 37.7% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 37,351,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,357,176. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,549,666 shares of company stock worth $2,403,801,723 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

