Bank of America Upgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $147.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $111.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPT. Wedbush boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.03.

NYSE CPT opened at $119.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.32. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

