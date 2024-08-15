Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a C$67.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock opened at C$63.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.71. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.32 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

