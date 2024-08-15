Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of BKSC opened at $11.71 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

