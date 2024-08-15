Barclays Boosts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $500.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $446.00.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CACI International

CACI International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $462.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.00. CACI International has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $470.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. CACI International’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CACI International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.