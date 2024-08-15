Barclays Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $18.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

HOOD stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $961,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,231,246 shares of company stock worth $25,375,917. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 17.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

