Barclays Raises OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $39.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGE. Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

