Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Issues Earnings Results

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,365. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

