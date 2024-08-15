Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Down 50.3% in July

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRNS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRNS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRNS. M&G Plc bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,276,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. DC Funds LP bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRNS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,930. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.