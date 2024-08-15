Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Up 52.6% in July

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Up 1.8 %

Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,173. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.