Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Shares Up 0.1%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €26.12 ($28.70) and last traded at €25.99 ($28.56). Approximately 1,694,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.96 ($28.53).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.45. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

