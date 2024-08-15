Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Update

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ BECN traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.64. 228,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,827. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.