Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of BBGI opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
