Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.36) target price on the stock.

Marshalls Price Performance

Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 337 ($4.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 324.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.59. Marshalls has a 1-year low of GBX 195.30 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 364.50 ($4.65). The company has a market cap of £852.17 million, a PE ratio of 4,814.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,428.57%.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.