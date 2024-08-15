Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,009,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Price Performance

Bergio International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of jewelry products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. It also provides upscale jewelry comprising white and yellow diamonds, pearls, platinum, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold.

