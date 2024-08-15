Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.40.
Read Our Latest Report on BERY
Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.
Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Berry Global Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.