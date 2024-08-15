Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.40.

BERY opened at $63.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

