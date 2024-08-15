Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) versus PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Critical Analysis

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PepGen and Bicycle Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepGen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bicycle Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

PepGen presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 132.09%. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.45%. Given PepGen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PepGen is more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepGen N/A N/A -$78.63 million ($3.25) -2.56 Bicycle Therapeutics $39.57 million 23.95 -$180.66 million ($4.45) -4.98

This table compares PepGen and Bicycle Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PepGen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bicycle Therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PepGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PepGen has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PepGen and Bicycle Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepGen N/A -64.71% -51.99% Bicycle Therapeutics -404.14% -49.35% -30.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of PepGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of PepGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics beats PepGen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PepGen



PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients. The company is also developing PGN-EDODM1, an EDO peptide-conjugated PMO, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, as well as EDO therapeutic candidates, such as PGN-EDO53, PGN-EDO45, and PGN-EDO44 for the treatment of DMD. PepGen Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Bicycle Therapeutics



Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial. The company also developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; and BT7401, a multivalent bicycle CD137 agonist which is in phase IIa to treat advanced solid tumors. In addition, it develops Novel anti-infective, which is in preclinical trial targeting anti-infectives disease; CNS targets, which is in preclinical trial targeting CNS disease; and Novel neuromuscular targets, which is in preclinical trial targeting neuromuscular disease. Further, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies and organizations to develop programs in therapeutic areas. It has collaboration and license agreement with Bayer Consumer Care AG; Novartis Pharma AG; Cancer Research UK; Cancer Research Technology Ltd; and Oxurion NV. Bicycle Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

