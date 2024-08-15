BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.46), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 96.03% and a negative return on equity of 340.45%.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of BKYI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,046. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

