Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Down 24.8% in July

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Biogen Trading Up 0.7 %

BIIB stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.95. The company had a trading volume of 188,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,488. Biogen has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $271.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

