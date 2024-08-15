BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Down 48.8% in July

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the July 15th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Down 0.4 %

BGLC traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 53,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. ( NASDAQ:BGLC Free Report ) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

