BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Announces Earnings Results

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

BRTX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 116,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,608. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 63.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

