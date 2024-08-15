BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the July 15th total of 226,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioVie stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) by 276.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BioVie worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of BIVI stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 33,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,197. BioVie has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $145.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of BioVie in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

