BitCash Trading Down 5.8% This Week (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, BitCash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $17,091.26 and approximately $0.52 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

About BitCash

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

