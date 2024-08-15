Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance
Shares of BTMWW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,153. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Bitcoin Depot
