Bitcoiva Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $72.65 million and approximately $415,148.78 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $4.53 or 0.00007902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,294.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.25 or 0.00588624 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00036038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00075041 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.73833829 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $238,540.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

