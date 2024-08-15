BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 172.6% in July

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the July 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BGY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,445. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
