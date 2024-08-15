BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 172.6% in July

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the July 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BGY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,445. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 197,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,315 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 272,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.