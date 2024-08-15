BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, an increase of 395.4% from the July 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 597,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,166. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,214,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,510,865.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 1,376,137 shares of company stock valued at $10,112,978 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.