BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, an increase of 395.4% from the July 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BIGZ stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 597,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,166. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $98,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
