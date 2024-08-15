Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 373.0% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTT remained flat at $21.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 85,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,315. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,512,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 623,183 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 105,661 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 527,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 443,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 398,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 365,845 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

