Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 373.0% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of BTT remained flat at $21.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 85,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,315. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.