BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BST traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.95. 120,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,845. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $39.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

