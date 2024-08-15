Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 0.2 %

BLDEW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,759. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

