Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $23.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 96.25% from the stock’s current price.

BE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after buying an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,733 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

