BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Stock Price Up 4.2%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 26,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 27,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85. The firm has a market cap of C$14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at BluMetric Environmental

In related news, insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$260,000.00. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

