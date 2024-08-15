BMO Capital Markets Boosts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$84.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.78.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$74.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.58.

In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 230,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.48 per share, with a total value of C$16,705,718.00. In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 230,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$72.48 per share, with a total value of C$16,705,718.00. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total transaction of C$1,433,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 54,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,649 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

