BMO Capital Markets Cuts Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Price Target to $17.00

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 464.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metagenomi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:MGX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 43,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,126. Metagenomi has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metagenomi will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Metagenomi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGX. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,205,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

