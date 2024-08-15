BMO Capital Markets Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$32.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.25.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFN

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Element Fleet Management stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.16. 187,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,711. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$27.44. The company has a market cap of C$10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.56.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5701107 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Also, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and sold 68,874 shares valued at $1,714,350. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.