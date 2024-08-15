BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $1.70

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $547.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 76.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 50,592 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.