BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $76.15 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $521.78 or 0.00902867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $76.15 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,273 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,936,335.46842095. The last known price of BNB is 521.1139942 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2207 active market(s) with $1,605,555,985.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

