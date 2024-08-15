BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $76.15 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $521.78 or 0.00902867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $76.15 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,273 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,936,335.46842095. The last known price of BNB is 521.1139942 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2207 active market(s) with $1,605,555,985.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.