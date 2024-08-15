BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of LEO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 134,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,047. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 228.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 273,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

