Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 715,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of Bombardier stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.09. 37,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $72.39.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDRBF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.