Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.90.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BLX traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.85. 130,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,600. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$25.40 and a 52 week high of C$36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

