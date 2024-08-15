Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

BOC stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. 152,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,519. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Insider Transactions at Boston Omaha

In other Boston Omaha news, Director Vishnu Srinivasan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vishnu Srinivasan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,406,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 81,622 shares of company stock worth $1,150,008. 26.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.