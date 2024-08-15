Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 117,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6,094.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

