Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 318,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,977. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

