Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,269,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.